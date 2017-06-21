Is Britain's best and most beautiful pub in Doncaster?

The search is on to find Britain's best and most beautiful pub - and drinkers in Doncaster are being urged to nominate their favourites.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has launched its national Pub Design Awards in a quest to find the most stunningly designed pubs nationwide.

The awards, held in association with Historic England, recognise high standards of architecture in the refurbishment and conservation of existing pubs as well as in the construction of new ones.

Last year the Scottish Stores in London grabbed national headlines after winning the Conservation Award.

Originally designed in 1900, the Scottish Stores was tastefully conserved back to its original Jacobean woodwork after nearly three decades as an infamous stripper’s pub in King’s Cross.

The Tim Bobbin in Burnley, a 300 plus year old public house and the Ship Inn in Sheffield, a stunning Edwardian street corner local also took home awards in 2016.

Sean Murphy, CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards coordinator says: “The Pub Design Awards aim to showcase the very best in architectural design. Whether it’s a former stripper’s pub, a converted theatre or a Victorian coaching house, we want to hear from you.

“These prestigious awards have helped to raise the profile of numerous pubs that exemplify the very best of Britain. Individually, they each tell a story of huge potential and dedication, regardless of whether a pub is a new build or a much-loved heritage pub restored to its former glory.”

The Pub Design Awards competition is open to all pubs in the UK and buildings can be nominated by anyone. Entrants may be required to provide additional photographs and plans of the building, so the pub licensee should always be made aware of and approve the entry.

The closing date for entries is the 23rd September 2017.To enter the competition, simply visit: http://www.camra.org.uk/pub-design-awards-online-entry.

Last year, two Doncaster pubs were named among the best in Britain in a book celebrating the country's historic bars.

The Plough in Doncaster town centre and the Coach and Horses at Barnburgh were among 260 pubs from across the country featured in Britain's Best Real Heritage Pubs, a guide to the nation's favourites, put together by CAMRA.

The book focused on pubs where interiors have barely changed over the last 50 years or which have special features and rooms of major national significance.

The Plough, more commonly known as the Little Plough on West Laith Gate, was praised for its 1930s character and traditional fixtures and fittings.

It described the bar as a " lovely, small two room pub with a well preserved interior created under plans of 1934. Apart from the modern fireplaces, there is little to distract from the pub's authentic 1930s character.

"Leaded glasswork, wall-coverings and fittings typical of the period are much in evidence."

Meanwhile, the Coach and Horses was described as a "suburban style pub in a village setting, built in 1937 and hardly altered since."

The entry added: "For a 1930s layout to survive so completely in a pub of this type and size is quite exceptional and makes this a true national rarity."