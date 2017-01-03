Investigation underway into Doncaster house blaze

An investigation is underway into a house fire in Doncaster.

The blaze broke out in a first floor bedroom of an end terraced house on Levet Road, Cantley, at 10.30am on Sunday.

Three fire engines responded to calls about the blaze.

Organised criminals stealing hundreds of dogs in South Yorkshire

Man shot dead by police in neighbouring West Yorkshire

Sheffield man to be sentenced for terrorism offence

Drink-drivers caught in the act at Christmas

Season rail tickets from Meadowhall increase by over £500

Search for 'frail' Sheffield man, 24

Hundreds brave the rain to enjoy an outdoor swim in South Yorkshire pool

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE