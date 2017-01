An investigation is underway into car vandalism in Doncaster.

The owner of one car attacked on Adlard Road, Wheatley Hills, over the weekend posted photographs of his damaged vehicle on Facebook and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A car attacked in Wheatley Hills

A number of people commenting on his post said there had been a spate of similar attacks in and around the suburb.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.