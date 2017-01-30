INSTAFAME: Exclusively revealed ... Sheffield's fave food, drink and park photo opps according to Instagram

What have Sheffield's Tiger Works Bar and Graves Park in common?

They're city's top tourist attractions using Instagram popularity search tools that also confirmed Proove as most app-etising regional restaurant ... best bar om nom nom.

Accompanied by "Are You Instagram Obsessed" quiz, we exclusively reveal Tiger Works Bar on West Street was Sheffield's most Instagrammed pub last year - within top 100 across UK - according to hashtag analysis http://www.witter-towbars.co.uk/latestnews/?p=1236 during year to January 26 by Witter-Towbars.

Proove on Fulwood Road proved city's most popular restaurant while 91.9 hectare Graves Park thousand year-old woodland and animal farm (here aerially filmed) topped tourism attractions table.

Reckless Agency content marketing and outreach executive Scott Taylor, curator of the social media photo and video-sharing site stats, said: "It's rare in this age of Instagram to go out to a restaurant or bar and not see someone snapping away on their smartphone. For many, showing off their latest culinary delight is an absolute must. To others, it’s just plain rude!

"Some places have tried to banning food selfies all together. To most restaurant owners though, the idea of letting customers shower social media with flatteringly-filtered pictures is a welcome bit of free marketing for the venue".

Andrew Royles, of Witter Towbars, added: “Instagram users share photographs that detail only the beautiful moments in their lives. Compared to a popularity or rating system like TripAdvisor, we think using Instagram data is far more positive as users only embrace what is really special to them.”

Top 10 Sheffield Instagram restaurants

Proove - 1,044 posts

Le Bistrot Pierre - 1,027 posts

The Hidden Gem - 954 posts

The Doctor's Orders - 913 posts

VeroGusto - 691 posts

Bragazzis - 609 posts

Ponti's Italian Kitchen - 239 posts

Trippets Lounge Bar - 133 posts



Top 10 Sheffield Instagram pubs



Tiger Works Bar - 341 posts

The Devonshire Arms - 258 posts

The Cremorne - 214 posts

Brewdog Brewery - 200 posts

Barrel Inn - 52 posts

Strines Inn - 51 posts

The Sheaf View - 34 posts

Shakespeare Inn - 27 posts

The Nursery Tavern - 15 posts

Malin Bridge Inn - 11 posts

Top 10 Sheffield Instagram attractions

GravesPark, Sheffield5,413 posts5413

EndcliffePark, Sheffield, S11 7AB3,114 posts3114

SheffieldCityHall, Barker's Pool, S1 2JA2,335 posts2335

OurCowMolly, Sheffield, S6 6GW1,166 posts1166

SheffieldMotorpointArena, Sheffield, S9 2DF1,072 posts1072

MillHousesPark,Sheffield, S7 2QQ892 posts892

MillenniumGallery, Sheffield, S1 2PP889 posts889

RotherValleyCountryPark, Sheffield, S26 5PQ856 posts856

SheffieldTownHall, Sheffield, S1 2HH854 posts854

Ecclesall Woods, Sheffield823 posts823

CrucibleTheatre, Sheffield, S1 1DA819 posts819

WestonParkMuseum, Sheffield, S10 2TP817 posts817

