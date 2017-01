Move More Doncaster is hosting two events next month at the Bus Interchange Doncaster.

Move More Doncaster is a new initiative supporting Over 50’s to become more physically active, offering up to 12 weeks of free exercise programmes linking in with leisure and community venues.

The team will be at the interchange on Tuesday February 7 and Tuesday February 14, from 9.30am to 3pm, hoping to inspire Doncaster residents to take up the opportunity to improve their health.