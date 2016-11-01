Inquest opens into death of Doncaster shed fire victim Jack Sheldon, 13

An inquest has now opened into the death of 13-year-old boy Jack Sheldon, who died following a shed fire at a Doncaster property.

Jack died after a fire in Byron Avenue, Campsall. Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a shed at that location at around 9pm on Thursday, October 27.

The fire broke out at a property in Byron Avenue, Campsall on Thursday night

During the hearing at Doncaster Coroners' Court this afternoon, the court was told how the fire service was called after Jack's mum, Carly Swatten realised a shed at the property was on fire.

Coroners' officer PC Gulstan Akram said: "Mrs Swatten became aware that her shed was on fire.

"The fire service attended and sadly discovered the body of Jack inside the shed."

The inquest was adjourned until March 2017 by Senior Doncaster Coroner Nicola Mundy, while police and fire investigations continue.

Following Thursday night's tragedy, many have been leaving tributes to Jack on social media.

One friend said: "Rest in paradise jack, known you soooo long and that's the worst news ever, one of my best friends ever- gone but never forgotten, taken too young. love you always xxxxx"

Another person said: "Absolutely heart wrenching R.I.P little guy, fly high thought are with you little man your family and friends at this tragic time. Xxx"

One woman posted: "Gorgeous little fella. Heartbreaking. Thinking about his family xx"

A floral tribute outside the family home on Byron Avenue said: 'We are all thinking of you. There are no words that can be spoken.'