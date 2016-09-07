In full voice for Wentworth Music Festival

Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir will be in full voice when they kick off a popular music festival next week.

Led by musical director Tony Jermy, the group is the first to perform as part of the Wentworth Music Festival, which has been wowing audiences at Wentworth Church for nearly 20 years.

The choir will be in full voice on Wednesday, September 21, from 7pm.

Choir member Alan Pepper said: “The Thurnscoe men are busy at this time preparing to produce a new CD, which will appear in October or November. The new recording will include many of the pieces the choir will sing when opening the Wentworth Festival.”

The festival will continue with the Threeway Jazz Trio on Thursday, September 22, followed by the Emperor String Quartet on Friday, September 23, Neil Taylor will given an organ recital at 1pm and Sheffield Choral will perform later on Saturday, September 24.

The festival will then take a break for a few days before resuming with a performance by the Margaret Duckworth Singers on Thursday, October 13, and then the People in Amicorum Early Music Group round things off on Saturday, October 15.

All performances start at 7.30pm unless otherwise stated. Admission for individual events is £7 and £6 for concessions. Series tickets that cover all events and concerts are available for £33 or £29 for concessions. Visit http://www.wentworthchurch.com/