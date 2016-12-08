Impressive detached house in Westwoodside - £440,000

This is an impressive detached family home of individual design offering living accommodation of approximately 3,000 square feet over two floors.

‘Molly Lodge’ stands within a generous plot with the rear garden being particularly private.

.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious reception hall, a lounge with garden room off, a dining room, a study, a cloakroom, a bespoke ‘Brookmans’ dining kitchen and an utility room.

On the first floor there is a spacious landing with feature windows to the front elevation enjoying views of open farmland.

There is a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

The guest room has an en-suite shower room, and there are three further double bedrooms.

.

There is a large family bathroom and also a study/nursery room.

Outside, there is a double garage and a driveway which provides parking for several vehicles.

The estate agent says that viewing is highly recommended to fully realise the specification and size this superb home has to offer.

* Molly Lodge, Doncaster Road, Westwoodside - £440,000, contact Hunters on 01302 710773.