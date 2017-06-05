Iftar Under the Stars gives people an insight into religion and scouting

Almost 400 people came together in Doncaster to get an insight into the holy month of Ramadhan on Saturday.

Iftar Under the Stars event at Squirrel Wood campsite, Burghwallis, sought to join every corner of the community together in the event.

The event hosted activities such as bouncy castles, archery, axe throwing and crafts, including the spectacular art of henna, alongside the breaking of fasting and prayers.

Iftar under the Stars also sought to open people’s eyes to the world of scouting.

Alex Peace-Gadsby, The Scout Association chief commissioner for England, said "It’s lovely to see such a beautiful place as Squirrel Wood Campsite hosting such a wonderful, diverse event, bringing the community together."

Syed Miah, Group Scout Leader of 71st Doncaster Scouts, was involved with organising the event.

He said there were benefits for everyone who attended.

"We planned this event really to open scouting up to our fellow Muslims, but also, to open the religion of Islam to the people of scouting and other people from far and wide," he said.

"For this amount of people to come together to work, pray and play together is astounding."

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones attended the event.