Iconic Doncaster flower shop Tom Wood closes down after 84 years

An iconic Doncaster florist's shop has closed down after 84 years in business.

Tom Wood, which has been trading in Doncaster since 1933, announced its closure via its Facebook page yesterday.

Richard Wood in 2002.

The windows at the Printing Office Street shop have been covered and doors locked following the shock announcement.

The post read: "It is with great regret that we have had to close after 84 years of business. Thank you so much to all our customers - we really appreciate your support and friendship. Best wishes to you all, James and family."

The family run firm has been a familiar sight to generations of shoppers with its vintage vehicles delivering flowers far and wide as part of the global Interflora service - which original owner Tom Wood helped to establish.

The firm was started in 1933 by Tom, grandfather of current owner James.

The firm has been based in Printing Office Street since 1933.

He began as a fruit and veg seller in Doncaster market and, when he realised the flowers he also stocked were amongst his best-selling items, he gradually shifted his business to concentrate on the floral side of things,

One of the founding members of Interflora, Tom moved from the market to a small shop on Printing Office Street.

A profile on the firm's website reads: "He knocked through to the premises next door, installed a cold room in the cellar and we have been trading in the same spot ever since."

Tom died in 1989 and was succeeded by his son Richard, who was then supplanted by James in 2009.

The family outside the shop.

James’ eldest daughter Dana became the fourth generation of the family to work in the shop.

The firm's premises in the 1990s.