Ice weather warning issued for early morning commuters

A weather warning has been issued for ice across the region tomorrow.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, covers the period between 7pm tonight and 10am tomorrow.

Icy patches are likely to form this evening and overnight, especially where showers occur.

Temperatures are set to drop to -5C overnight.

A Met Office spokesman, issuing a warning for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: "Clear spells this evening and overnight will allow temperatures to widely fall below freezing allowing icy patches to form, especially on untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads.

"Further showers will also occur which could lead to localised wash-off where roads have been treated."