"I've homed!" TV star Jeremy Clarkson announces his return to Doncaster on Twitter

Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson has announced his Doncaster homecoming on Twitter.

The motormouth TV host took to social media earlier today to announce that he'd "homed" tweeting a map of the area in which he grew up, showing Campsall, Askern and Carcroft.

He made the announcement to his six and a half million followers, with many retweeting or "liking" the message.

It is not clear why Clarkson is back in Doncaster - the town he calls home and where he lived during his childhood.

It comes as former Top Gear host Clarkson prepares to launch his new Amazon Prime series The Grand Tour with motoring co-stars James May and Richard Hammond.

The show launches on November 18, and will mark Clarkson’s comeback after losing his Top Gear job for punching a producer in March last year.

Jeremy Clarkson's tweet announcing his return to Doncaster.

The star spent his early years growing up in Doncaster and living in Burghwallis.

Born to teacher Shirley Gabrielle Clarkson and travelling salesman Edward Grenville Clarkson, the couple, who ran a business selling tea cosies, put their son’s name down in advance for private schools with no idea how they were going to pay the fees.

But when he was 13, they made two Paddington Bear stuffed toys for each of their children and the bears proved so popular that they started selling them through the business with sufficient success to be able to pay the fees for Clarkson to attend Hill House School and later Repton School from which he was expelled, by his own admission for “drinking, smoking and generally making a nuisance of himself.”

His first job was as a travelling salesman for his parents’ business selling the Paddington Bear toys and later trained as a journalist with the Rotherham Advertiser, before also writing for the Rochdale Observer, Wolverhampton Express and Star, Lincolnshire Life, Shropshire Star and Associated Kent Newspapers. He went on to set up his own motoring press agency.

Clarkson’s first TV role came in 1988 when he first appeared on Top Gear and since, the Burghwallis born host has become a household name along with colleagues James May and Richard Hammond, making waves around the world with his outspoken views.