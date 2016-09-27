"I didn't go to India - I went here!" Doncaster contestant on TV's The Apprentice comes clean

A Doncaster town centre shop boss told friends and customers she was in India - when she was actually recording the forthcoming series of smash hit BBC show The Apprentice.

Frances Bishop, 25, who runs Pud children's clothing store in the King's Arcade, St Sepulchre Gate, was earlier today unveiled as one of the 18 hopefuls hoping to land a £250,000 investment from business mogul Lord Sugar when the show returns on October 6.

And shortly after the announcement was made, she took to Twitter to admit that a story that she had been in India was to cover her tracks while the new series was filmed.

She tweeted "I didn't go to India...I went here!" along with a link to profiles of the nine women and nine men appearing on the BBC1 show.

Frances, the wife of Scunthorpe United midfielder Neal Bishop, describes herself as " feisty pocket rocket" and has confessed she is hoping to impress Lord Sugar with her positive business outlook.