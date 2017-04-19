Hunt underway for South Yorkshire National Lottery winner

The winner of a £197,954 National Lottery prize has just one week left to claim the cash - with a ticket bought in Doncaster.

National Lottery staff will be at Yorkshire Wildlife Park today urging people to check their old EuroMillions tickets dating back to the draw on October 28, last year.

The winning numbers on that date were 10, 16, 19, 23, 43 and the Lucky Star numbers were 2 and 8.

The lucky ticket-holder matched the five main numbers and one of the Lucky Star numbers, but only has until 26 April 2017 to claim their prize.