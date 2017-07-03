The hunt is on for Sheffield and South Yorkshire's cute and talented dogs - to star in a stage version of hit musical Legally Blonde.

Talented canines are being invited to head down to Meadowhall to take part in the hunt for a four-legged show-stopping star to feature in the hit show as Rufus.

The centre is inviting extraordinary dogs and their owners to its specially constructed beach outside the Oasis entrance to audition for the role of bulldog, Rufus Bonafonté in the upcoming production of Legally Blonde at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre this autumn.

All bullish and robust fidos chasing fame are welcome to apply by July 10 - and not just bulldogs.

The hopeful hounds invited to audition will be asked to perform a series of tasks in a bid to star alongside Bruiser, the iconic, cute, Chihuahua.

A panel of discernibly dogged judges will be looking for a chubby, British dog, that only its mother could love and on the day will be studying temperament, responsiveness and experience.

Meadowhall centre director, Darren Pearce, said: “We all think our own pets are extra special so now is the time to prove it and give your dog the chance to enjoy the limelight in one of the best-loved shows around.”

Dan Bates, CEO of Sheffield Theatres, added: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Meadowhall on such an exciting and unique project.

“We’ve done many exciting and unusual things at the theatre, but this is the first time that a four- legged actor will be auditioned on a beach at Meadowhall!”

Legally Blonde tells the tale of beautiful Elle Woods who decides to leave her glamourous life behind in pursuit of love and ends up at Harvard University finding so much more than she bargained for, including new friends Paulette and her boisterous bulldog Rufus!

Meadowhall’s Summer Beach opens specially on July 21 for the Legally Blonde auditions and then the Meadowhall Kids’ Club will be open weekdays 11am – 2pm, with daily activities for families and children to enjoy all summer long.

If you think your dog is destined for fame, then apply by emailing a photograph of your pooch and some info about him or her, stating Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield in your application, to David Barrett (djebarrett@hotmail.co.uk) by 10 July. If successful you will be invited down to Legally Blonde’s Paw-ditions in Meadowhall on July 21 between 10am and noon.

While the producers are primarily looking for bulldogs, dogs of a similar stature and nature will be considered at application.