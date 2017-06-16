Hundreds queue as new TK Maxx store opens in Doncaster

Hundreds of shoppers queued up to get a glimpse of Doncaster's new TK Maxx store as the chain opened its new town centre branch yesterday.

Queues formed both inside the Frenchgate Centre and outside the store on St Sepulchre Gate yesterday morning as the store was unveiled for the first time.

Massive queues snaked around the shopping centre with shoppers eager to be the first through the doors.

The clothing and homeware store, which has opened in the former Clas Ohlson premises, is the firm's second in the town, alongside an existing unit at the Wheatley Centre on Wheatley Hall Road.

A TK Maxx spokesman said: “We are delighted to finally open our doors to the shoppers of Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

"We greeted hundreds of excited customers this morning as they headed in to discover the big labels and designer gems.

"The rapidly changing assortments creates the treasure hunt shopping experience that our customers love and we are so excited to share it with Doncaster."