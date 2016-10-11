Hundreds of lantern carriers will take to Sheffield streets

A five foot tall Beluga whale and 500 hundred lantern-carrying children and parents were seen walking through the streets of Darnall last November.

Now, with just one month to go until bonfire night, people in and around Darnall are invited to get involved in this year’s lantern parade.

The parade runs on Friday, 4 November starting at 3.30pm from High Hazels Academy. Fire jugglers, a samba band, Romani dancers and a choir will entertain the crowd until 6pm. There will also be entertainment for teenagers at the Darnall Education Centre and the Darnall Community Development Centre.

Lantern making workshops are being held in the run up to event and everyone is invited.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for community services and libraries at Sheffield City Council, said: “Around 500 people took part in last year’s lantern parade and it was great to see the whole community come together. This year’s event looks set to be another good one and I’d like to thank all the local schools, groups and people for their hard work to help organise it. I hope to see everyone there.”

Inspector Chris Lewis, from the Local Policing Team at South Yorkshire Police, said: “The whole community came together last year to celebrate Bonfire Night and the parade was a great success.

“The event was not only enjoyed by everyone, but assisted in reducing antisocial behaviour in the area. We’re pleased to be taking part in the parade again this year and I’d encourage everyone to come along and get involved.”

Neil Bishop from the Darnall Forum said: “We’re pleased to be involved in this year’s parade and hope it’s going to be a big success.”

Community groups, council and police are also working together to run community events in Sharrow around bonfire night. An autumn carnival is taking place on Saturday, 5 November with family crafts, light parade, music and more.

Get involved:

Lantern making workshops are being held in local schools in Darnall. There are also workshops open to the public:

· 12 October from 12-3pm at FaithStar LLP, 19 - 23 Clifton St, Sheffield S9 2DQ

· 27 October from 12-3pm at Darnall Community Nursery, 563 Staniforth Rd, Sheffield S9 4RA