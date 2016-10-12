Humberside PC cleared of misconduct

An independent panel this month found an allegation that a police officer breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, orders and instructions and confidentiality to be not proven.

PC Andrew Green was alleged to have accessed and used police intelligence computer systems on numerous occasions contrary to a lawful order not to do so.

The panel found the allegation to be not proven and the officer will now return to his normal duties.

Deputy Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: “We note and respect the decision of the independent panel and will now seek to learn from its findings.

“We look forward to welcoming PC Green back into his role serving our communities as quickly as possible.”