Huge lorry fire closes M1 motorway in South Yorkshire

This is the wreckage after a lorry went up in flames on the M1 in South Yorkshire this evening, causing major traffic delays.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the southbound carriages of the motorway between junctions 37 at Haigh and 38 at Barnsley.

The Highways Agency said all lanes had been closed southbound and the fire was causing 'severe' delays, with traffic not expected to return to normal until around midnight.

"South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are on scene putting the fire out with assistance from South Yorkshire Police and Highways England Traffic Officers," the motorways authority said.

"Motorists heading towards the area are advised to allow additional travelling time."