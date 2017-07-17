HS2 to bring 'more comfort and more seats' to Yorkshire trains, says Transport Secretary Chris Grayling

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is set to tell the House of Commons tonight how the north will benefit from HS2.

An 'emergency statement' is set to be delivered to the Commons at 10pm, after the final route for HS2 in Yorkshire was announced earlier today.

Mr Grayling is expected to say: "Britain's new railway line will bring huge economic benefits across the country and help ensure this Government delivers on its promise to spread wealth beyond London and the South East.

"But as well as creating skilled jobs, apprenticeships and business opportunities, it will also mean real day-to-day improvements for people across the country.

"By building a whole new railway line for high-speed intercity connections, we will free up local services, meaning more comfort, more seats and more trains for passengers across the North and the Midlands.

"We will now press ahead with building the line, while continuing to ensure affected communities get appropriate support and are treated with fairness, compassion and respect."