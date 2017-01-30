How anti-Donald Trump is your area? Petition to ban US president reveals where in South Yorkshire he's most loathed

A map revealing where US president Donald Trump is most loathed across South Yorkshire has shown a huge gulf between the region's towns.

More than 1.2 million nationwide have signed a petition calling for Mr Trump to be prevented from making a state visit to the UK later this year, in protest at his "anti-Muslim" travel ban which has sparked anger across the globe.

And a map of those signing the petition reveals the parts of South Yorkshire with the highest concentration of anti-Trump protestors, with Sheffield Central leading the way with nearly 4,500 constituents arguing against a visit to Britain.

In stark comparison, in the Barnsley East constituency, just 613 people have signed - less than 1% of the electorate.

Doncaster and Rotherham also have low concentrations of voters who have signed the petition, with former Labour leader Ed Milband's Doncaster North constituency the area of South Yorkshire with the second lowest number of signatures.

The petition, in response to the US leader's controversial immigration clampdown, was only launched yesterday morning by Graham Guest and has won widespread support from political leaders, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn and the Liberal Democrats' Tim Farron.

The petition has easily surpassed the 100,000 signatures needed for a parliamentary debate,

Mr Trump signed an executive order halting the US refugee programme for 120 days on Friday, which indefinitely bans all Syrian refugees and suspends the entry of all nationals from Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

HOW ANTI-DONALD TRUMP IS YOUR CONSTITUENCY?

Constituency................Sitting MP.....................Number of signatures...............Percentage of electorate

Sheffield Central..........Paul Blomfield..............4,467.........................................3.67%

Sheffield Hallam..........Nick Clegg....................3,246..........................................3.5%

Heeley.........................Louise Haigh.................1,899...........................................2.02%

Brightside/Hillsboro....Gill Furniss...................1,531..........................................1.4%

Penistone/Stocksbridge...Angela Smith...........1,188...........................................1.35%

Sheff South East...........Clive Betts...................1,057..........................................1.13%

Rother Valley.................Kevin Barron...............907.............................................0.96%

Doncaster Central..........Rosie Winterton..........900.............................................0.84%

Rotherham....................Sarah Champion.........842.............................................0.93%

Don Valley.....................Caroline Flint..............780.............................................0.79%

Wenwtorth.....................John Healey................681.............................................0.7%

Barnsley Central............Dan Jarvis..................672..............................................0.76%

Doncaster North.............Ed Miliband..............652...............................................0.6%

Barnsley East................Michael Dugher.........613...............................................0.6%