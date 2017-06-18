Hot dogs splash out in the sun at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Hot dogs Nandi and Thabo splashed out in the sun yesterday as temperatures reached a summer peak at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The rare African painted dogs made the most of the cooling pools on their reserves and indulged in some friendly water-fighting to the delight of visitors on Father's Day.

Amur Tigers spent the day doing what they do best, enjoying their pools and lakes at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Picture: David Roberts

The sisters, who are part of a nine-strong pack at the park, took turns to dip each other under the water before resting in the shade as the the hottest day of the year sent the thermometer to 29C.

Painted dogs are the second most endangered carnivore in Africa with numbers dwindling from more than 500,000 to less than 5,000 in the wild.

“They love playing around in waterholes in the wild and had lots of fun in the pools we have,” said Simon Marsh, Animal Collection Manager of the park at Branton, near Doncaster.

“All our animals have been keeping cool with the polar bears performing some spectacular dives into the waters.”

The park's capybaras made the most of the summer sunshine. Picture: David Roberts

The park is home to more than 400 animals, including the country's only four polar bears, many of them endangered species.

Meanwhile, the meerkats, ring-tailed Lemurs, baboons and squirrel monkeys were all enjoying ice blocks and lollies, while the rhinos and giraffes in the Africa reserve made the most of the sunshine outside.

The otters and Amur Tigers spent the day doing what they do best, enjoying their pools and lakes to the maximum, whilst the countries only polar bears, Nissan and Nobby entertained visitors to YWP by playfully jumping into their 8m deep lake in their purpose-built reserve, Project Polar.

Giant otters make a splash! Picture: David Roberts