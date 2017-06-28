Hospice starlight walkers promised a glow in the dark send off

Hundreds of North Lincolnshire people who have already signed up for a night-time sponsored walk in aid of the local hospice are set for a spectacular UV neon glow send off on Saturday July 8.

The tenth annual event held by Lindsey Lodge Hospice has been newly named the Starlight Night Walk this year to celebrate the charity’s silver anniversary.

Corporate Fundraising and Events Co-ordinator Andy Hirst, who is organising the event for the hospice said: “We’re extremely proud to be celebrating 25 years of providing specialist hospice care to thousands of local people, so we’re inviting our walkers to glow in the dark, or be as glittery and sparkly as possible – anything goes, just as long as it’s suitable for walking!”

Walkers will meet at British Steel’s Admin Centre, where the night sky will be lit by neon, silver and pink lights to get everyone in the mood for a UV party-style neon warm up by Penny Zumba Goulding, before setting off on their eight-mile walk at 10pm, which will take them around Scunthorpe.

Andy added: “Everyone who registers is provided with a free Starlight Night Walk t-shirt, but we’ve also got feather boas, neon glow bands and even star wands to give away. And of course, everyone who takes part will receive their very own well- deserved medal when they’ve completed the walk.”

Entry is open now and costs £15 per person for anyone who would like to walk in memory of a loved one, or who’d just like to take part in a fun event raising funds for the hospice.

Entrants will then receive a fundraising pack, with the all- important sponsor form to raise as much money as possible before the event, along with handy hints on fundraising and their entry number.

People can pick up an entry form from any Lindsey Lodge Hospice shop, or via the latest Sunflower free newsletter, alternatively they can register online at: https://www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk/starlightwalk/

There will also be an opportunity for last minute registration from 8pm on the night, which costs £30.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice on Burringham Road Scunthorpe, is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

For more information about the hospice, or to make a donation please visit www.lindseylodgehopsice.co.uk