Hospice comes to the rescue for new students flying the nest

North Lincolnshire freshers flying the nest for the first time and preparing for university will have a field day when they visit their local Hospice Shop for the next few weeks.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice has designated Thursday 24 August to Monday 18 September as ‘Uni Week’ across all its retail outlets in Ashby, Scunthorpe, Brigg, Barton and Epworth.

Students and parents are being invited to pop into their local Lindsey Lodge Hospice shop to grab a bargain and kit themselves out with all the household necessities for their student digs.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Retail Manager Sue Sumner said: “After the celebration of passing exams, the reality of preparing for university kicks in!

“We’re coming to the rescue by offering a one-stop-shop for all the basic essentials such as pots and pans, crockery, cutlery and bedding, all at affordable prices, which won’t break the bank, and every penny spent goes towards supporting our local hospice.”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, is run as an independent charity to provide specialist care for patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire.

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.co.uk