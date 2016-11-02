Horses, jockeys and punters will be under starters orders for the November Handicap at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday.

And Doncaster Racecourse has teamed up with the Epworth Bells for this week’s great reader offer.

The sporting arena and the Epworth Bells are offering readers a FREE racecard – worth £3 – for the Betfred November Handicap on Saturday, when they purchase a Grandstand Enclosure ticket at the grandstand entrance on the day, and produce the voucher on page 14 of November 3 edition of the Epworth Bells.

The 2016 UK flat turf season comes to an end at Doncaster Racecourse with seven quality races at the Betfred November Handicap. The feature race of Saturday’s meeting – the November Handicap – won by Litigant under George Baker in 2015 from a 22 strong field, is always a thrilling spectacle.

Visitors to this exciting meeting are also invited to take part in the Snooker Challenge against former World Snooker Champion Joe Johnson to raise money for Help for Heroes.

Bradford born Joe Johnson became an overnight celebrity 30 years ago when he beat Steve Davies 18 – 2 to become Snooker World Champion as a 150-1 outsider. The winner of the snooker challenge against Joe will receive tickets to the 2017 World Snooker Championships at the Crucible in Sheffield, as well as 2017 Annual Membership at Doncaster Racecourse.

Gates open at 10:30am and the first race gets underway at 12:40pm. Don’t hurry home after the last race at 4:05pm as the entertainment continues in the Exhibition Hall. The Flashbacks will have you up on the dancefloor with a repertoire that spans six decades of popular music and promises a fun time for all.

