Holidays are coming! Times and location of Coca-Cola truck's Christmas visit to Doncaster revealed

The famed Coca-Cola truck will roll into Doncaster for an eight-hour stay next month - after times and location of the lorry's visit were revealed.

The Market Square will be the venue for the ever-popular "Holidays Are Coming" lorry on December 8 when the truck will be in place between 1pm and 9pm.

The 2016 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour got underway on November 17 and will visit 44 locations across the UK.

Doncaster shoppers will be able to get a photo with the truck, enjoy a new winter wonderland experience and try a free sample of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.