Holidays are coming! Famed Coca-Cola truck coming to Doncaster this Christmas

The world famous Coca-Cola truck is coming to Doncaster this Christmas.

The Holidays Are Coming lorry, which features in the soft drink giant's television adverts across the globe, will come to Doncaster town centre on December 8.

The 2016 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour starts on 17 November and will visit 44 locations across the UK and fans will be able to get a photo with the truck, enjoy a Coca-Cola winter wonderland experience and try a free sample of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

For many, Christmas doesn’t start until the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck appears on television screens – its arrival signals that the festive season is well and truly underway, and that 'Holidays are Coming'.

The truck tour is returning to the UK for the sixth year in a row.

“Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas," said Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain.

An exact location for the truck in Doncaster has not yet been revealed although Doncaster Tourism has tweeted that the vehicle will be in the markets area.