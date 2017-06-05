Holiday eco lodges plan for outskirts of Doncaster sparks 'visual intrusion' complaints

Plans to build holiday eco lodges on the outskirts of Doncaster have sparked complaints that it will 'harm the historic landscape'.

The owners of the Crown Inn at Belton are seeking planning permission to build three lodges for visitors and 12 parking spaces on land close to the pub.

But conservationists have argued that because the development falls within an 'Area of Special Historic Landscape' the modern buildings will be an "unacceptable visual intrusion" alongside other historic buildings.

Andrew Taylor, project officer for North Lincolnshire Council's environment team, said the application should be refused and added: "There are proposals to make use of hedgerows and green roofs, presenting a degree of biodiversity enhancement.

"However, this minor enhancement would not outweigh the harm to the historic landscape."

Alison Williams, an historic environment officer for the authority, added: "The proposed development would be an unacceptable visual intrusion and extension of the built environment into the historic landscape.

"The historic environment record recommends refusal of planning permission as the development would adversely affect the character, appearance and setting of the historic landscape."

Belton Parish Council also objected to the scheme on the same grounds saying it is "not in keeping with the surrounding area."

Other concerns highlighted by conservationists in planning documents include the visual impact on the setting of the nearby Grade I listed All Saints Church.

A report in support of the application was produced on behalf of the applicants by Wardman Brown Architectural Services.

It said: "Since the applicants purchased the public house in 2008, the number of people asking for holiday accommodation has risen in recent years.

"Unfortunately, due to the limited size of the public house, it is not a viable option to provide holiday accommodation, therefore the proposal for the holiday lodges would serve a much sought need in the area."

The statement adds that tourism is worth £167 million to North Lincolnshire and the lodges will "help towards bringing in much needed tourism."

In addition the lodges would be built on stilts to "enable views underneath the lodges to ensure the views of the open fields surrounding the site are continued."

The lodges would also be finished in larch or cedar natural timber and with grass roofs to look more agricultural and in keeping with the landscape.

The lodges would be three bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms, steam saunas, large decking areas and jacuzzi.

The plans have been submitted to North Lincolnshire Council. There is no determination date set but they are expected to go before planning chiefs in the next few months.