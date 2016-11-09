Hi-tech maternity mannequins to benefit mums from the Isle and across North Lincolnshire

Maternity teams at Scunthorpe and across North Lincolnshire have new high-tech training equipment to put the skills of maternity teams to the test during routine and emergency scenarios.

The equipment worth £12,000 can be used to simulate a woman giving birth.

Andrea Squires, clinical skills and governance midwife, said the new mannequins of a woman’s pelvis and a baby would be essential in delivering obstetric emergency training.

She added: “Having this cutting-edge equipment is very exciting for the maternity team.”

The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust secured the funding from the Yorkshire and Humber Clinical Skills Network.

“We will work closely with our clinical simulation team here at the Trust in delivering training to ensure doctors, midwifery and healthcare support staff are appropriately trained to respond to obstetric emergencies,” said Ms Squires.

“You can simulate anything from a normal delivery to a caesarean section or a postpartum haemorrhage which can be a life and death situation for mum and baby. We will just turn up on the ward with the equipment and put a call out for an emergency and run a scenario as if it was real-time.”