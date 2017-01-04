'Herten Triangle' at Doncaster Lakeside finally set to be transformed into £6m leisure complex

Derelict land at Doncaster Lakeside that has laid empty since the 1980s finally looks set to be developed under a major scheme that could create 200 new jobs.

The development could turn a prime parcel of council-owned land at Lakeside near the Dome into an eight-unit leisure complex, after plans were approved by Doncaster Council's cabinet yesterday.

It could create about 200 jobs and generate an estimated £335,000 a year in business rates for the council.

The Herten Triangle, between Asda and the Vue cinema at Lakeside, has not been occupied since the leisure park was built more than three decades ago.

It had been identified for disposal as a leisure development but negotiations on the sale stalled more than two years ago.

As owner of the land, the council says it has now decided to step in for this ‘ready to go’ scheme.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “This scheme shows the council is taking a proactive and forward thinking approach to regeneration and job creation, whilst at the same time bringing in new income that helps to offset the impact of Government cuts.

“This scheme has been stagnant for a number of years now but as the land owner we can make it viable by stepping in.

“Once the lettings are in place we can get this regeneration scheme off the ground which not only drives jobs and growth but sees a big financial return in terms of new business rates.

“The income generated will outweigh the costs which we can use to offset the savage government budget cuts and help reduce cuts to services going forward.

“We recently launched the Urban Centre Masterplan and will be looking for similar viable development opportunities in the town centre and other parts of the borough that aid regeneration, stimulate our economy and create new income streams.”

Initial plans show that one of the eight units has been allocated for use as a pub.

A council spokesman said it is expected that the land will be mainly used for food and drink outlets, following strong interest from drive through operators and restaurateurs.

They add that the viability of the scheme has been ensured, following pre-lets that have now been agreed.

The £6million project will be met from the council’s Investment and Modernisation Fund and will deliver an investment return when all the units are let.

The council will now be submitting a planning application for the scheme.

Subject to this approval and commercial operators being signed up, construction work is expected to start later this year.

The council says operators could be in place in 2018.w