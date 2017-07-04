Here comes the bride: Emotional wedding day for terminally ill Doncaster woman

A stunning bride made her way down the aisle in Hatfield on Saturday on her dream wedding day which the community banded together for.

Joaley Boardman married her long-time partner Martin Hall at St Lawrence Church in Hatfield in front of large crowd of the couple's family and friends.

It was an emotional day in the church and at the reception at Joaley's house in Dunscroft.

Joaley's friend and neighfbour, Brad Playfair, organised the wedding for her.

He said significantly more people than he expected showed up to witness the couple make their vows.

"It was better than we'd imagined, to be honest," Brad said.

"Plenty more of her friends and family turned up."

The reception doubled as a fundraiser for the health facility providing palliative care for Joaley, 46.

Joaley was diagnosed with bowel cancer which spread to her lymphnodes, bladder and lung.

Brad said the big day took its toll on Joaley's health.

"She managed to stick it out for the day, but she's been a bit poorly since," he said.

Brad organised the day in just four weeks, giving him extra reason to be pleased with the outcome.

"I'm chuffed with myself, to be honest," he said.

"I'm pleased we pulled it off."

Even the weather turned it on for the big event.

"That was brilliant," Brad said.

"The sun came out and it was a good summer's day."

Joaley wore a dress donated by Hatfield's Tickled Pink bridal shop. It was worth £1,200.