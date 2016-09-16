Herd of Sheffield packs its trunk and heads to Meadowhall

Meadowhall is set to host the spectacular Herd of Sheffield Farewell Weekend next month as The Children’s Hospital Charity says a final goodbye to its much-loved elephants who are heading to pastures new.

The 58 elephants will be marching off Sheffield streets before making a farewell appearance enmasse at Meadowhall on October 14th to October 16th.

This special event will give visitors a chance to see all the elephants in their glory - from the Arctic Monkeys’ “AM”, signed and named after their 2013 hit album, right through to “SnookHerd”, autographed by a host of international snooker players celebrating the heritage of snooker in Sheffield.

The Herd together makes the largest public art event the city has ever seen and the final Farewell promises to be the biggest and best send-off possible. Meadowhall itself sponsored three of the elephants, designed with the help of artist, illustrator and MC Kid Acne, children’s illustrator Lydia Monks and Sheffield artist Stephen McKay.

Meadowhall will be the first and last time that The Herd will be in one place and open to the public, before being auctioned off to raise funds for The Children’s Hospital on October 20th.

The project was a joint collaboration between The Children’s Hospital Charity and Wild in Art. Money raised from the weekend will help fund a new multi-purpose Fluoroscopy System for the hospital, a life-saving piece of equipment which is used to obtain real-time moving X-rays.

The proposed machine is the current gold standard for the timely diagnosis and treatment of vascular trauma injuries and operates with as little radiation as possible, meaning the process is as safe as it can possibly be.

As well as being a worthy fundraiser, the project was also designed to unite business, communities, artists and schools. It captured the imagination of the city with the 1.6m high fibreglass elephants individually designed to form part of a unique artistic trail across the city. Spanning more than 60 kms, the trail also included 72 smaller calves but these will not form part of this final outdoor exhibition.

The Farewell Weekend runs for three days – Friday October 14 to Sunday October 16 inclusive, opening to the public on Friday at 1pm until 5pm. Saturday and Sunday opening times are 10am to 5pm. The Exhibition will be located in the Orange Zone Car Park, just outside the Argos entrance.

Darren Pearce, Meadowhall Centre Director commented: “Meadowhall’s elephants have been extremely popular this summer with our visitors, but this is the only time the public will be able to see all the elephants from across the city in one location. It promises to be a spectacular sight.”

Deborah Green, British Land Asset Manager, agreed: “We were delighted when Meadowhall was chosen to host the Farewell Weekend; it is going to be a very special weekend for the whole city and the team can’t wait to see all The Herd together for a fitting send off.”

David Vernon-Edwards, Charity Director at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “The Herd has been brilliant over the summer and it’s been amazing seeing so many people out and about in the city elephant spotting. We’re very pleased to be partnering with Meadowhall to give people one last opportunity to find any they might not have seen on the trail. We’ll be sad to see the elephants go but knowing that they will soon be auctioned off to raise vital funds for the hospital makes saying goodbye a bit easier!”

For a chance to be part of The Herd Farewell Weekend event go to www.herdofsheffield.com. Adult tickets are £4, Children under 16 £2 each or £10 for a family ticket, subject to booking fees, with all proceeds going to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

For further information about the sculptures visit: www.herdofsheffield.com