Herd of Sheffield inspires young people’s ‘exotic artwork’

Tissue paper and teamwork resulted in an exotic elephant to brighten the communal space at a young people’s centre.

Inspired by the Herd of Sheffield artworks, students at Becton Centre for Children and Young People worked for over six hours with glitter, glue and over 1000 pieces of tissue paper. A green gemstone on the elephant’s forehead represents the young people at Emerald Lodge. Occupational therapist Polly Childs said: “ This provided an opportunity to be creative, share ideas and work together.