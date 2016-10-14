Herd of Sheffield in all their glory at Meadowhall's big send-off

The hugely popular Herd of Sheffield sculptures have come together to say goodbye after bringing joy to thousands of visitors who followed the trail around Sheffield this summer.

Today marks the beginning of the Farewell Weekend, where all 58 elephants have gathered to say goodbye to the public.

The Herd of Sheffield's big send-off at Meadowhall

The Herd will be in the Orange Zone car park near Argos until 5pm on Sunday.

Tickets are being sold online or on the door on a first come, first served basis at £4 for adults, £2 for children (aged 3 to 15) and £10 for a family ticket (2 adults, 2 children). The event is free for under 3s.

More than 3,500 tickets have already been sold for this final opportunity to track down all the elephants and scan the QR codes using the app.

The display will give visitors a chance to see the entire herd in all its glory – from Elmer to Effie, Jungle Jim to Hendophant and Bugsy to Tin Lizzy - before they are sold in an auction at the Crucible Theatre next week.

The ‘AM’ elephant signed by members of Sheffield band the Arctic Monkeys will join its fiberglass friends after being taken away from its place outside the Town Hall after suffering some ‘wear and tear’ from being outside for so long.

Darren Pearce, Meadowhall Centre Director, said: “We are looking forward to giving the Herd a really big Sheffield send-off as well as raising much-needed funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”