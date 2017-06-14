Helicopters stolen in Doncaster burglary

Helicopters have been stolen in a raid on a Doncaster house.

Police investigating a reported burglary in the Rossington area have released images of the distinctive remote control helicopters that were taken during the incident.

The thieves struck in Rossington.

Between 11am on May 29 and 4pm on June 1,thieves forced entry into the house in Persimmon Close and made off with a variety of electronic items, including the distinctive remote control helicopters.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have information about the burglary, or who may have been offered the helicopters for sale recently.

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 765 of 1 June 2017.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.