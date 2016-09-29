Heavy metal band and Doncaster music venue clash over cancelled concert

A heavy metal band and Doncaster music venue have become embroiled in a war of words over a cancelled concert.

Rockers Diamond Head were due to play at Doncaster's Diamond Live Lounge last night - but the concert was shelved at the eleventh hour.

Now both the group and the band are blaming each other for the cancellation of the show at the Wood Street venue.

Dominic Gibbs, spokesman for the Diamond Live Lounge said the band had taken the decision to cancel the gig and added: "There was no issue from the venue point of view.

"Everything was in place to allow this to go ahead."

However, Diamond Head said they had been forced to pull the plug on the show "due to circumstances beyond the band's control."

A statement from the group said: "After repeated efforts to contact the promoter to honour the contract, confirm whether agreed accommodation had been booked and several messages from other bands regarding concerns with this venue, we are left with no choice other than to cancel this show.

"We deeply regret letting the fans down and its the last thing we wanted to do, hence this last minute cancellation as we sought to resolve the issues with the promoter."

"This is a rare and unfortunate occurrence which we hope will not happen again as we hate to let fans down."

Both the venue and the band have offered fans refunds on tickets.

Diamond Head said: "We urge all fans who have purchased tickets to contact the venue for a refund and suggest considering next week's confirmed gig in Sheffield as an alternative."

Diamond Live Lounge added: "We would like to thank those customers that had bought pre event tickets.

"We have contacted See Tickets to send a refund. We would like to offer those customers that bought pre event tickets a ticket to a gig of their choice free of charge as a thank you for supporting the venue and purchasing tickets in advance.

"Those of you that turned up, it was nice to meet you all. We look forward to seeing you again at the gig which you have chosen.

"We will continue to work hard to bring you amazing acts to Doncaster. With each knock back we receive we learn and grow stronger. Our sincere apologies. Our most sincere thanks to those that are/have supported us."