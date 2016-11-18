Hearse and horse drawn carriage among attractions as Doncaster area funeral director hosts open day

A hearse and horse drawn carriage were among the attractions on show as a Doncaster area funeral home hosted a community open day.

The newly-opened Mexborough Co-op Funeralcare parlour, which opened in August, welcomed members of the public, local members of the church and the Civic Mayor of Doncaster Councillor David Nevett and his wife.

Guests "marveled" at the horse-drawn carriage, hearse and limousine that were on display for passers-by.

The mayor then unveiled a commemorative plaque, while a blessing was performed by local clergymen along with scripture readings.

The Mexborough funeral home, on Hartley Street, is another to take on the new Co-op branding.

There were also plenty of refreshments including tea, coffee, sandwiches and cake for all.

Claire Davis-Wilkinson, funeral arranger for Mexborough Co-op Funeralcare, commented: “We are passionate about getting involved with the local community, and we thought that an open day would be the perfect way to show people that we are always here as a friendly ear.

“The horse-drawn carriage certainly drew in many local passers-by, and everyone remarked on how welcoming and peaceful an environment the new funeral home is. We’d like to thank everyone who came down to support us.”