Young Sheffield actor is set for the streets of London

Teenage actor Klaudia Wyzykiewicz is in the running for a role well away from the stage and spotlights.

The 18-years old Sheffield student who suffers from three debilitating conditions, is to tackle the London marathon on Sunday to raise funds for bowel and cancer research.

Completing the 26 mile course will be a major challenge for Klaudia, who battles ulcerative colitis, osteoarthritis and chronic migraine.

“I want to prove to myself and others that I can do this,” said the student, from Newfield Lane, Sheffield.

“So many people see a bowel issue or health problem as a negative thing. I want to show that you can turn anything around to be positive and make a change.”

She is also keen to raise awareness. “Bowel conditions, like ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s Disease and IBS are life-altering conditions for which there is no cure. They are not well understood so raising awareness is key to overcoming the stigma that surrounds them,” she said.

Klaudia studies theatre, biology and chemistry at Hurtwood House School in Holmbury St Mary, near Dorking, and claims she isn’t a runner.

She added: “I dance and the gym, but I’ve never done endurance. It basically means getting up very early in the morning.”

Klaudia also has to fit training around pre-production shoots in the United States for her role in a supernatural fantasy movie (Tykarindom), due for release in 2019.

Anyone who would like to support Klaudia in her London Marathon attempt can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/klaudialucia