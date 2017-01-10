Vibrant Sheffield walking club gives open invitation

Boost your health this year by striding out in the great outdoors with friendly, like-minded people.

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group is a thriving organisation that celebrates its fifteenth year in 2017.

Some of the group’s current 200 plus members joined over a decade ago, and new members continue to add to numbers.

But because of their success and the benefits gained from a healthy lifestyle, plus the added social aspect, members are keen to encourage others to get involved.

Graded walks of various lengths take place every weekend around the Peak District and South Yorkshire, with some weekends away for members and many social events and get-togethers.

Lizzie Joyce, group chair, said: “Whether your new year’s resolution is to get fit, to go on more adventures or to meet new people, our group could be what you’re looking for.

“We are delighted to be celebrating the group’s fifteenth birthday this year and have a number of special walks and events lined up.

“Join us, help us mark this milestone, and find out what we’re all about! New members are more than welcome.”

Formed in the summer of 2002, the group is part of the wider Ramblers’. Over the years, members have been involved in different conservation and environmental projects, including recently planting seeds near the Park Hill area of Sheffield to encourage more wild flowers and wildlife to blossom in the city.

There is an open evening for potential new members on February 7 at the Benjamin Huntsman pub, Cambridge Street, Sheffield from 7pm. Meetings take place at different pubs each month, along with other activities on a busy social calendar.

Find out all about the group and upcoming walks and events at www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk, or by searching for Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group on Facebook. Alternatively call Natalie for a chat on 07890 531598.