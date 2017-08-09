Top marks for student midwife after raising bereavement suite cash

A student midwife scored top marks when she raised more than £1,500 for Scunthorpe hospital’s maternity bereavement suite appeal.

Kelly Jackson of Scunthorpe raised the cash after organising a charity quiz night at the town’s Heslam Park Rugby Club which saw more than 160 tickets sold.

Student midwife Kelly said: “After completing the first year of my midwifery degree at Scunthorpe hospital, I have seen firsthand how the bereavement suite could help local families.”

The Health Tree Foundation (HTF), the official charity for Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole hospitals, launched the appeal to raise £150,000. The money will be used to create a bereavement suite for parents who unfortunately lose their babies, such as through stillbirth.

The facility will create a safe haven on the central delivery suite for bereaved parents to spend time together with their baby, but away from other newborns and their families.

Kelly said: “I have helped care for families who would have greatly benefited from the suite if it had been there. As soon as I heard of the appeal I knew I had to get involved in fundraising.”

The quiz night saw questions ranging from guess the artist and song title to general knowledge. Team Ibiza took the top prize and they walked away with chocolates and prosecco.

Kelly added: “I want to thank everyone who supported the event and helped to raise a massive £1,500. I hope to hold another event in the near future.”

HTF community champion Hayley Thompson said: “I would like to thank Kelly for organising the event and everybody who made the evening a success. It is wonderful to see the whole community getting behind the appeal.”

If you would more information about the appeal or how you can get involved please contact HTF community champion Hayley Thompson on: 03033 305672 or email Hayley.thomspon3@nhs.net