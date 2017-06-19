Summer fair for those beating drug and alcohol addiction in Doncaster

A Balby specialist detoxification and day programme which helps people beat their drug and alcohol addictions hosted a summer fete for service users, friends and neighbours on Friday.

New Beginnings, which is run by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services held the free event as part of a nationwide collaboration called the Great Get Together, which was inspired by MP Jo Cox, who was killed on 16 June last year, to bring communities closer together to have fun and celebrate all that we hold in common.

New Beginnings Team Leader Lesley Chrimes said: “These events took place all around the UK to encourage people to reach out to those they might not otherwise, build new relationships and create stronger communities.

“We were delighted so many local people turned out to support our event and a huge thanks to local business for donating some fantastic prizes.

To talk to someone in confidence about drug or alcohol issues, please visit Aspire’s live chat at: www.aspire.community, or ring (01302) 730956.