Special Easter delivery for hospital baby unit from Isle couple

A box full of Easter goodies has been delivered to the newborn intensive care unit at Scunthorpe hospital by a grateful family.

Parents Tracie (29) and Ricky (36) Gatrill, of Crowle, popped back to the unit to say thank you to the staff for the care they gave to their son when he was born last year.

Tracie had been due to give birth in December but had to undergo an emergency caesarean section when complications arose six weeks before her due date.

Baby James Graham Gatrill was born weighing in at 5lbs 15oz and spent 11 days on the unit before going home.

The Gatrills decided they wanted to give something back to the staff for all their help, so kindly donated a box full of cuddly Easter teddies for the babies on the unit, along with treats for the nurses.

Tracie said: “I cannot thank the staff enough for all the help and support I received. Nothing was too much, from sitting with me on night feeds, to offering a shoulder to cry on when I thought we were not going to able to go home for some time.

“They also helped kit James out with premature outfits as everything we had bought was too big! Ricky and I just wanted to give something to the nurses and to help other parents and babies who spend time on the unit.”

Proud dad Ricky said: “The staff are amazing. They are like a family who make you feel very welcome. Even though it was the last place we wanted to be, we have been privileged to have met so many wonderful people.”

NICU deputy ward sister Caroline Walker said: “Our babies are going to be in for a treat over the Easter period. I am sure the bunnies and lambs will keep the babies company in their incubators. We are extremely grateful for the kind donations and I am sure all the staff on the unit will make good use of the tea and chocolates.”

