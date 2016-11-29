South Yorkshire hospice branches out with Christmas trees

Rotherham Hospice is hoping money grows on trees this Christmas…

As a novel Noel fundraiser, the hospice is branching out into selling festive trees.

It even plans to raise extra money by picking them up again for recycling after Twelfth Night.

“We decided this could be a great way of boosting our funds - every family wants a Christmas tree after all. And once the festivities are over and the tinsel is back in the attic, everyone is stuck with a tree they don’t want,” said Peter Bradley, the hospice’s head of fundraising

The hospice has hundreds of home-grown, non-needle drop Nordic Firs on order from Yorkshire’s largest and most experienced Christmas tree grower.

“They are all 5-6-foot beauties and we will be selling them at the very competitive price of £35. All profits go to the hospice’s work, caring for patients and their families at their time of greatest need,” added Peter.

And it’s launching a post-Christmas collection service Even better, the hospice will even pick up your tree after Twelfth Night has been and gone - and take it away for recycling.

Trees can be pre-ordered now on the hospice website and collected on either December 3-4 or 10-11, between 9am and 3pm from Fox House, the fundraising office next door to the hospice on Broom Road.

The post-Christmas door-to-door tree collection will take place on January 14 in the S60-66 postcodes for suggested minimum donations of £5.

Place a tree order and book a post-Christmas collection at https://www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/events/real-christmas-trees