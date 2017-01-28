Sheffield’s Olympic swimmer asks you to join her in Swimathon

Join Olympic swimmer Ellie Faulkner in the world’s biggest annual fundraising swim this year to help stricken families gain vital support.

Swimmers across South Yorkshire are being encouraged to jump in at participating pools to help a person with a terminal illness benefit from the care of Marie Curie.

The Swimathon, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, will take place over the weekend April 7-9.

Swimmers can challenge themselves to the 5k, 2.5k or 1.5k individual or team 5k or 1.5k distances.

Ellie Faulkner visited Sheffield’s Goodwin Sports Centre where staff have signed up for the event,

She said: “We’re looking for swimmers to help make this the biggest and best Swimathon yet.

“In 2015, 22,600 swimmers took part and helped raise a brilliant £1.9 million for Marie Curie – a fantastic achievement but one we are hoping to beat this year.

“I’ve always been impressed by everything Marie Curie does to help people and their families affected by terminal illness. If everyone comes together to raise money and awareness, we can make a big difference.”

Olympic gold medallist and Swimathon president Duncan Goodhew is supporting this year’s event. He said: “For the last 29 years it has been a real joy to see Swimathon develop and mature into this great event .”

Anyone with questions about terminal illness can call the Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309. It’s for anyone affected by terminal illness, including family and friends.

For further information about Swimathon visit: www.swimathon.org