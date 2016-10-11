Sheffield occupational therapist honoured by HRH Princess Anne

An occupational therapist from Sheffield Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been given the royal seal of approval after Her Royal Highness; Princess Anne presented her with a top award at the College of Occupational Therapists national conference.

Natalie Jones, a Clinical Services Manager in Acute Therapy Services at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, won the ‘UK Occupational Therapy Research Foundation Award’ in recognition of her pioneering research with stroke survivors.

She was one of nine Occupational Therapist’s from the Trust showcasing innovative projects at the national Occupational Therapy conference, which in this special year celebrated 30 years of Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne as the College’s patron. There has been a year on year increase in the number of occupational therapists presenting at the conference, and this year is a team record. This year the conference was attended by a record-breaking 1,500 professionals working in the field.

Sarah davisThe National College of Occupational Therapists gives clinical therapists the chance to learn about innovative practice elsewhere but also share their knowledge, skills and learning internationally.

Natalie’s research, funded by a prestigious National Institute for Health Research Clinical Fellowship, used disposable cameras to document the lived experiences of stroke survivors so that barriers to daily living could be overcome. As a result, a number of practical measures were introduced to help stroke survivors undertake everyday tasks that most take for granted such as eating, gripping utensils and cooking. Examples included adapting cutlery with sponge hair rollers so that they were easier to grip and using spiked vegetable board to peel vegetables.

Natalie said: “I am immensely proud to have been honoured with this award. There were six different occupational therapy projects from the Trust showcased at the conference, which is an amazing achievement, and it was noted that Sheffield was a big presence at the conference. To win this award at any time would have been fantastic but to do so in this special year and in the presence of Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne was simply overwhelming. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the stroke survivors who helped with my research, and the fantastic opportunity given to me by the NIHR and the University of Sheffield to begin my research career.”

Professor Mark Cobb, the Clinical Director who leads on research for the Combined Community and Acute Care Group at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Occupational Therapy is a profession well placed to understand the patient experience and develop new approaches, so I’m delighted that such a wealth of innovative projects from the Trust were represented on the national stage and highlighted as being at the forefront of patient care.”

Other key findings presented by the Trust include: an occupational therapy project supporting the health and well-being of staff which has helped staff members return to work more quickly following sickness absence; how early interventions by an occupational therapist in primary and acute care hospital settings can reduce functional decline associated with frailty, such as when an older person has a fall and how reconceptualising pain empowers patients to identify meaningful self-management strategies.