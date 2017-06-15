Sheffield nurse will walk 53 miles in a day to help youngsters in his care

Big-hearted children’s nurse Jonathan Pagdin is lacing up his trainers for a 24-hour walk, to help youngsters with limb deformities.

The long-serving clinical nurse specialist, for the Paediatric Limb Construction Service at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, will walk the 53 miles around Sheffield’s boundary to raise funds for his department.

This service sees children from across the UK, and is a leader in the treatment of upper and lower limb deformity.

Jonathan hopes to help fund enhancements for the service’s young patients that are beyond standard NHS provision.

He said: “We see children from being young babies until they are 16 to 18. There is a staff member now working in this hospital who I first met when she needed treatment at two days old.

“We advise on everything from amputation to reconstruction and give support and advice to patients and their families in making the right choice for them.

“By raising money for the service through The Children’s Hospital Charity, we can ensure PLRS stays a UK-leading service.”

Jonathan will attempt the Sheffield walk on June 24, starting in Rother Valley, then through Catcliffe, Ecclesfield, Worrall, Low Bradfield, Moscar, Burbage, Dronfield and Eckington before looping back to Rother Valley to finish.

David Vernon-Edwards, director of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “It is always wonderful to see our hard-working clinicians going the extra mile to make our specialist services even better.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jonathan-Pagdin1