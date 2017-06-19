Sheffield Lord Mayor supports Move More month

Councillor Anne Murphy, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, supported Step out Sheffield’s challenge to collectively walk 4,500 miles during Move More month.

She joined 96-year old Doug Barnes and 90 year-old Bill Barrett on their weekly Tuesday morning walk in Ecclesall Woods.

In common with most of Sheffield’s health walks the Tuesday walk has a choice of walks to suit all levels of ability. Doug and Bill choose the ‘short-walk’ option which is particularly suited to people with mobility issues, those recovering from surgery or who have a long-term health condition and the more mature walker.

The Lord Mayor posed for photographs with the walkers before the walk and joined in with them when they celebrated Barrie Leadbeater’s Birthday by singing to him! Chatting to the walkers Councillor Murphy learned how important these walks are to some of the regular walkers. For some their weekly walk is the only time they get out to socialise. For others being able to walk safely in the woods has helped them cope with a bereavement. She also saw how the volunteer walk leaders work as a team to keeping everyone safe during the walk and how much pleasure the volunteers get from providing this service.

The Lord Mayor asked why there wasn’t a walk in her ward at Crookes. The number of walks Step out Sheffield can provide depends very much on volunteer numbers. We can only provide a safe and sustainable walk if we have sufficient volunteers available to provide a weekly walk. At this point in time we have a programme of walks at 25 different locations every week. However, if you like walking, enjoy chatting to different people and can spare a couple of hours each week to help lead a health walk, the Step out Sheffield volunteer trainers can provide the training and either help you start a new walk or sign-post you to an existing walk where your support could really make a difference.

For more information on volunteering please email stepoutsheffield@gmail.com or phone our helpline on 07505639524.