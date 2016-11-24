Sheffield doctor wins national award by blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan

Professor John Snowden, Consultant Haematologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was presented with a national award by the blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan.

John Snowden and Simon Dyson_lowresProfessor Snowden has won the award for Clinical Supporter of the Year at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards 2016.

The prestigious Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards were back for their fourth year to celebrate, recognise and thank the outstanding supporters who keep the pioneering blood cancer charity moving forward.

Professor Snowden was joined by campaigners, fundraisers, volunteers, MPs, lifesaving stem cell donors and celebrities at the ceremony, where guests enjoyed afternoon tea at the House of Commons.

Professor Snowden has supported and promoted Anthony Nolan for many years. He is also the Director of Blood and Marrow Transplantation at Sheffield and promotes the work of the charity in all aspects of his work. Sheffield is the only centre outside London which has facilities to collect stem cells from Anthony Nolan donors.

In collaboration with Anthony Nolan, Professor Snowden has continued to pioneer and champion the care and support given to patients post-transplant so they can have improved quality of life and increased chance of survival.

His research into stem cell transplants could not only benefit people with blood cancer but could also prevent and reduce disability in multiple sclerosis. This research was featured in the BBC’s Panorama programme in January 2016.

Professor Snowden said: ‘I am delighted to have won this award. Attending the ceremony was also a fantastic opportunity for me to meet other supporters, donors and campaigners who have also done great work for Anthony Nolan. I’m incredibly proud of the research and work that my team and I have done so far to improve the lives of people with blood cancer. Winning this award is not just about my work but also for my many colleagues who have supported and worked with me.’

Henny Braund, Chief Executive at Anthony Nolan, said: ‘Professor Snowden is a hugely deserving winner of this award; his extraordinary work and passion for our lifesaving work epitomises the ethos of our charity, which is built on one person directly helping another. I continue to find myself inspired and humbled by the dedication of clinicians and researchers like Professor Snowden who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to the charity.’

