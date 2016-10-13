Sheffield blood donors honoured at recognition event

A group of dedicated Sheffield blood donors were honoured at a ceremony at Wortley Hall on 26th September.

They received their awards for either 100 blood donations or 250 blood and platelet donations.

The lifesaving efforts of 31 blood donors from the region, who had collectively made 3,850 donations, were honoured with commemorative medals.

Each blood donation can save the lives of up to three people. If a donor has given blood 100 times, they have potentially helped save or improve the lives of up to 300 patients. Out of the three per cent of the eligible population who give blood, just one per cent reaches 100 donations.

Blood and organ recipient, David Marshall, was invited to speak at the ceremony. The 42-year-old manager, from Sheffield, was diagnosed with diabetes when he was seven. In his early 30’s David’s kidneys started to fail and he eventually received a kidney transplant in December 2009, aged 36. This was followed by 10 days of blood exchange transfusions due to acute rejection. Thankfully the exchange worked; David’s body didn’t reject the kidney and he went on to make a full recovery

He said: “Blood and organ donors are real life changers. They are true heroes in every sense. Receiving blood products is essential in maintaining a normal life and without the gifts I received; my life would simply be unbearable.”

Amanda Eccles, Senior Marketing Coordinator at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Our loyal donors, such as those honoured at our Wortley Hall ceremony, are very special to us, which is why such an event gives us the opportunity to say a real heartfelt thanks. Stories like David’s remind us how important their donations have been. Between them, they have saved thousands of lives, and improved the lives of countless others who have required blood transfusions. These donors are an inspiration to us all.”

In general, as long as you are fit and healthy, weigh over 7 stone 12 lbs (50kg) and are aged between 17 and 66 (up to 70 if you have given blood before) you should be able to give blood. If you are over 70, you need to have given blood in the last two years to continue donating.

To book an appointment call the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk