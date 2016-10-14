People with sight loss in Sheffield invited to free online skills session

Blind and partially sighted people in Sheffield are invited to attend a free online basic skills session to help them get online and benefit from technology.

The event is part of RNIB’s Online Today scheme to support 125,000 people with sensory loss to get online.

The workshop is being delivered by partner organisation Action for Blind People, at Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, 5 Mappin Street, Sheffield, S1 4DT on Tuesday 25 October 2016.

There will be two sessions held on the day, with a beginner’s workshop taking place from 10am - 12pm, and an advanced session from 1pm - 3pm.

Anyone with sight and or hearing loss is welcome to attend either of the sessions on the day.

The session will include how to get the most from products such as tablets, smartphones and eReaders. There will also be the chance to be hands-on and try out these gadgets and ask questions.

Internet use in the UK has significantly increased over recent years with 76% of adults accessing the internet every day in 2014, compared to just 38% in 2006. Millions of us rely on the internet for everyday tasks such as shopping, banking and staying in touch with friends and family. However, getting online and using technology can present many challenges for someone who is blind, partially sighted or has hearing loss.

Glen Sheader, Assistive Technology Coordinator at Action for Blind People, said: “Being online can make a huge difference to someone’s life. We hope people with sight or hearing loss in Sheffield will come along and find out how technology can open up a whole new world of discovery and independence.”

To find out more and to book your place, please call Glen Sheader on 07701 396 173. Alternatively you can email him on glen.sheader@actionforblindpeople.org.uk.

You can also learn more about Online Today by visiting www.rnib.org.uk/onlinetoday.